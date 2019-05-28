Celina man killed in tornado outbreak Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) [ + - ] Video Video Video

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mayor of Celina said one person is dead after a tornado struck the city Monday night.

Mayor Jeffrey Hazel held news conference where he discussed the death.

Celina Mayor discusses tornado...

Melville Hanna, 81, died in the storm. Hazel said Hanna died "as a direct result of a vehicle entering his house" in the 1200 block of Fairground Road.

The tornado struck the northwest quarter of the city and at least 40 homes were damaged, according to Gazel.

Hazel said many are without power and it will take some time to restore electric service. Gas service has also been turned off in the affected areas.

Governor Mike DeWine, according to Hazel, is headed to Celina to see the devastation first-hand.

The Mercer County Emergency Management Director said that emergency crews are focusing their efforts on search and rescue.

According to the Mercer County EMA Director, Mike Robbins, 12 people have been confirmed to be injured and 2 NEWS is working to learn more about the severity of those injuries.

Celina Mayor Jeffrey Hazel said three of those injuries are considered to be serious but none are life-threatening.

An area in the northwest section of Celina and farther west out of town have suffered extensive damage. Several homes have been destroyed and EMA Director Mike Robbins says there are reports of multiple injuries as a result of these storms.

The Mayor of Celina spoke with 2 NEWS early Tuesday about rescue efforts.

Celina Mayor discusses tornado damage

A shelter to assist those affected by the tornadoes is being operated at the Eagles Club in Coldwater.

Take a look at some viewer photos that capture just some of the damage left behind by severe weather Monday:

61 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina.

PHOTOS: Tornadoes move through Miami Valley 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS photographer James Buechele captures devastating images of home in Trotwood after tornadoes swept across the Miami Valley Memorial Day night into Tuesday morning. 2 NEWS photographer James Buechele captures devastating images of home in Trotwood after tornadoes swept across the Miami Valley Memorial Day night into Tuesday morning. 2 NEWS photographer James Buechele captures devastating images of home in Trotwood after tornadoes swept across the Miami Valley Memorial Day night into Tuesday morning. 2 NEWS photographer James Buechele captures devastating images of home in Trotwood after tornadoes swept across the Miami Valley Memorial Day night into Tuesday morning. 2 NEWS photographer James Buechele captures devastating images of home in Trotwood after tornadoes swept across the Miami Valley Memorial Day night into Tuesday morning. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) The Aldi store in Beavercreek was damaged in Monday's storms. (Photo: Don Blair via Facebook) The former Abuelo's restaurant in Beavercreek suffered damage in Monday's storms. (Photo: Don Blair via Facebook) Storm damage in the Terrace Park neighborhood behind Brookville Schools. (Photo: Tricia Clemons via Facebook) Storm damage in the Terrace Park neighborhood behind Brookville Schools. (Photo: Tricia Clemons via Facebook) Hara Arena suffered damage in Monday's storms. (Photo: Rodney Warner via Facebook) Ron Eichman was on I-75 when storms blew through and his truck was damaged. He was not injured. Ron Eichman was on I-75 when storms blew through and his truck was damaged. He was not injured. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald) Dan Renfro sent this photo of a tree twisted by storms in his yard near downtown Dayton to 2 NEWS. (Photo: Dan Renfro ) Dan Renfro sent this photo of a tree twisted by storms in his yard near downtown Dayton to 2 NEWS. (Photo: Dan Renfro ) Dan Renfro sent this photo of a tree twisted by storms in his yard near downtown Dayton to 2 NEWS. (Photo: Dan Renfro ) Dan Renfro sent this photo of a tree twisted by storms in his yard near downtown Dayton to 2 NEWS. (Photo: Dan Renfro ) This photo shows hail in Huber Heights (Photo: Johnny Kris Everhart ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford )

Around 10:12 pm, the National Weather Service gave warning that a tornado was likely on the ground just east of Celina moving toward St. Marys.

[10:12 PM] Our radar shows a tornado likely on the ground just east of Celina moving towards St. Mary's in Mercer County. Take cover now if in the path of this storm! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

Crews rescued at least one person after damage done to their home left them trapped in their basement.

Robbins says that they don’t need anyone coming into the area who does not need to be there and that the public needs to let professional responders do what they need to do.

A shelter is opening at the Eagles building in Coldwater, located at 101 W Walnut St., where the Red Cross will be available to provide assistance.

Only people in need of immediate help should call 911.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.