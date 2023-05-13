MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A longtime drive-in located in Mercer County will not reopen for the upcoming season.

The Starlight Drive-In is located on US 127 in Maria Stein and was expected to open to the community on Friday, May 26. An announcement was recently made that Starlight would not be opening as originally scheduled.

A comment on a social media post by a family member of the owner says the person who owned the Drive-In has suddenly died. According to the obituary, Daniel Myers, the owner of the entertainment site, has been operating the business since 1988.

Myers was 72-years-old and a resident of Coldwater at the time of his death.