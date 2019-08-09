Mercer County and Miami County Fairs begin Friday

People hang from the Wave Swinger ride at the State Fair Meadowlands carnival, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two county fairs begin Friday, continuing the fair season in the Miami Valley Friday.

Both the Miami County Fair and Mercer County Fair begin Friday and go through Aug. 15.

The Miami County Fairgrounds are located at 650 N County Road 25A in Troy while the Mercer County Fairgrounds are located at 1001 W Market Street in Celina.

