MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office worked with Celina Police on Jan. 18 on a Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) Detail.

Mercer County Sheriff Jim Grey and Celina Police Chief Tom Wale reported the HIT team made 13 traffic stops, issued 10 written warnings, issued three traffic citations and arrested two people.

One man was arrested on one count of possession of methamphetamine and another man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for arson, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Grey and Wale said their agencies’ efforts in HIT Details throughout the year have seen a decrease in the number of drug arrests. They asked the community to continue providing deputies and officers with drug tips.