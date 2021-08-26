Mercer Co. Sheriff: ‘Major-announcement’ coming in 2016 remains case

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff said he will make a “major announcement” in the Ryan Zimmerman homicide case.

Zimmerman was identified as the victim when human remains were found in West Bank State Park in January 2016. Zimmerman, from Kentucky, was 22 years old at the time and had been reported missing from Columbus in November 2015.

2 NEWS will attend the news conference Thursday and you can watch it live when it happens at 9 am.

Authorities said in 2016 Zimmerman moved to the Columbus area in 2015 to meet some friends he had met through the internet. Ryan would communicate with his parents from time to time while in Columbus, but one day, Ryan’s father received a letter saying that the car Ryan was driving was impounded and arrangements needed to be made to retrieve it.

Ryan’s father traveled to Columbus after he was not able to make contact with Ryan. He was then reported missing, in November of 2015.

His remains were found on January 3, 2016, near Coldwater Creek. Ohio BCI was able to positively identify Zimmerman after Columbus Police reached out to his parents and requested a DNA sample that they tested along with Zimmerman’s remains.