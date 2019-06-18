Mercer Co. looks forward to FEMA help

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The announcement that Mercer County would be one of the 10 counties receiving help from FEMA help is a sigh of relief for people in the area. Emergency Management Director Mike Robbins encourages people to seek assistance no matter their income level.

As rebuilding starts in Celina, people welcomed the news that FEMA’s help is on the way

Ron Snider’s home was flattened by the Memorial Day tornado.

“There were things laying everywhere. The front wall was completely caved in. We had to have a neighbor come over with a flashlight to help us out,” Snider said.

He was insured and is now a few months out from a new home.

“I just met with my contractor today. We verified some dimensions and started putting things together. I think we could start putting it up in a few weeks,” Snider said.

Assistance from FEMA may help pay costs his insurance won’t cover. FEMA can also help with interim housing.

“If you were fully insured and have replacement costs and are going to be made whole, but you can’t find a permanent place to live until your house is rebuilt, (they can help with that),” Robbins said.

Help from FEMA is one step further in the recovery process.

“Anything that can make these people whole, that’s my job to make that happen,” Robbins said.

Robbins said the county understands FEMA can’t do all the work here. He said there are local programs that residents should also take advantage of.

