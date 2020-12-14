Mental Health professional says people should safely avoid social isolation this holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The pandemic has wreaked havoc on families across the globe, but now that the holidays are here, some Americans may be feeling even more strain.

“The pandemic has definitely caused some serious mental health challenges for folks,” said executive director of the Montgomery County ADAMHS Board, Helen Jones-Kelley. “But it’s not as if that just started in 2020. You know, we carried on a lot into 2020 with us from 2019.”

Between last year’s tornadoes and mass shooting and now the pandemic, she explained, Miami Valley residents have experienced a significant amount of loss — from friends and family members to loss of income. One way to remain grounded and cope during the holiday season, she said, is to avoid social isolation.

“Obviously, the best way is if they can do it virtually,” she said. “They can have meals together, they can do games together.”

Relying on close friends and family members through the holidays, she explained, can offer a sense of stability and security that may have lost throughout the year, and coping with those changes with the help of loved ones can make moving forward feel less heavy and burdensome.

“This might be the year where the traditions change completely,” she said. “If you use an artificial tree, get a fresh tree. Maybe [people] do something special in memory or recognition of loved ones. Maybe there’s a hobby that people enjoyed when they were with the family. You can build a little Charlie Brown Christmas tree around that person.”

Even if those activities can’t be done in person or technology options are limited for virtual visits, Jones-Kelley said going back to the basics can be just as mentally beneficial and even cost effective for families adjusting to a new version normal due to loss of a loved one or an altered income.

“We recognize that there are families that do not have, or need access to the internet. What I would suggest to them is find a time when everybody can just be on a phone together. Just use the telephone an talk to each other.”

Another thing people should pay attention to in order to help preserve their mental health going forward, she said, is refusing to over-spending during the Christmas season.

“People say during the holidays is the worst time of grief for people. Nope, that depression kicks in typically in February, when all the Christmas bills come in. But do little things for people, maybe read a poem. Maybe there’s a special poem that made you think about a person. Cut it out, put it in an envelope, send it to them. Maybe you can get little plants growing — basil, all kinds of little herbs and spices that people might use in the kitchen. Send them that.”

And if home therapies aren’t enough, Jones-Kelley said people shouldn’t be afraid to reach out for professional help.

“Download the ADAMHS Get Help Now Montgomery County app. It’s free. Food bank information is there as well as information about how to reach out and call our warmline if you just want to talk to somebody. And I especially encourage even professionals right now who are working extra hours carrying the load of trying to care for so many others both in the workplace and at home [to] get help.”

Community members can call the Miami Valley Warmline at 937-528-7777 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to talk to a professional about their feelings. Those experiencing a mental health emergency should call 911, or reach out to the Samaritan Behavioral Health Crisis Care line at 937-224-4646.