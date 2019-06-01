Mental health problems arise following tornado outbreak
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Memorial Day tornado outbreak isn't just taking a physical toll on the Miami Valley. Mental stress from the situation is so severe that doctors are reporting an influx of PTSD and other mental health issues.
Miami Valley Hospital could not confirm the exact number of new patients with mental health issues, but they do confirm that the tornado outbreak is having a direct impact on the region's mental health.
Hospital officials say patients are dealing with depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress. Those issues stem from not only the storms, but the aftermath of the tornado outbreaks.
The good news is that the hospital is equipped to support those with mental health issues 24/7, but doctors say the mental health impact of the tornadoes will be a long-term issue.
"This isn't going to go away, as the summer rolls on and on and as this dies down in the national and the local media, the devastation is still going to be there. Peoples' infrastructure and loss isn't going away. We are going to need to be very acutely aware of it," said Dr. Mike Ballester, ER Physician with Miami Valley Hospital.
Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) are also warning of mental health concerns following the tornado outbreak.
They offer these tips:
- Give yourself personal time to cope with the stress
- Re-establish your healthy routines like eating healthy and getting sleep
- Volunteer
- Join a support group to talk about your feelings
The Department of Health and Human Services has also established a 24/7 hotline for anyone in need of mental health services. It's free, confidential, and provides grief counseling along with other resources.
Call 1-800-985-5990 for immediate help.
