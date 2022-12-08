Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Between shopping for gifts and traveling to visit family, the holiday season is already a stressful time.

Mental health experts in the Miami Valley are seeing current events taking a toll on people’s mental health this time of year.

Even in the weeks after a shot was fired at the Dayton Children’s Parade ADAMHS Director of Strategic Initiatives and Communication Tina Rezash Rogal said the incident continues to cause families trauma.

“Kids were scared, they might be afraid to go back out to holiday events again now because of that happening,” Rezash Rogal said. “So we definitely feel for those families who are dealing with that trauma.”

In response, ADAMHS re-launched a campaign reminding the community of the Miami Valley Warmline.

“Sometimes all it takes is a friendly voice to calm someone down and help them to realize that there is hope and there is a reason to push forward,” Rezash Rogal said. “Also the people on the Miami Valley Warmline connect callers to resources here in Montgomery County.”

The Miami Valley Warmline is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. by calling 937-528-7777. The warmline provides free and confidential mental health support to anyone who calls.

Rezash Rogal said mental health isn’t just impacted by a traumatic event, it’s some of the things we deal with every day, like an increase in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases.

“We know that that creates anxiety, we know that creates loneliness, we know that creates separation,” Rezash Rogal said.

Then there’s inflation, leaving families wondering how they’ll pay for Christmas this year.

“We can see the difference under the tree this year of, hey, three years ago you couldn’t see our tree, and now this year it’s like, okay, we’re just going to buy a smaller tree, make it look better,” TJ Santana, who lives in the Miami Valley, said.

As we all deal with the stress of the holidays in different ways, there are some warning signs to look out for.

“If you’re feeling different, your eating habits are changing, if your sleeping habits are changing, Rezash Rogal said.

Rezash Rogal said there is help available so you don’t have to go without hope during the holidays.

“We have great resources available and we ask you to reach out for help,” Rezash Rogal said. “Don’t go through this alone. There are people here that can help you and want to come alongside you this holiday season.”

ADAMHS also reminded people to reach out to your family, friends and neighbors, who also might be struggling this time of year.

If you need 24/7 crisis assistance, the Crisis Now hotline is available at 833-580-2255.