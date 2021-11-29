BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Jewish community is celebrating Hanukkah at The Greene in Beavercreek on Monday, November 29.

According to Chabad of Greater Dayton, this event will include a large outdoor menorah lighting and celebration.

“The Menorah serves as a symbol of our dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all citizens to worship G-d freely, openly, and with pride,” said Rabbi Nochum Mangel, director of Chabad of Greater Dayton. “Specifically in America, a nation that was founded upon and vigorously protects the right of every person to practice his or her religion free from restraint and persecution, the Menorah takes on profound significance, embodying both religious and constitutional principles.”

According to the Chabad, Dayton’s menorah is one of the thousands sponsored by Chabad throughout the world, helping everyone to discover and enjoy the holiday message. Today, people of all faiths consider the Hanukkah to be a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter and of light over darkness.

The lighting will be followed by a gelt drop from the top of a fire truck. This is a version of the holiday tradition of giving children gelt, or money, on Hanukkah, however, instead of cash raining from the sky, this gelt will be chocolate coins in metallic wrapping.

This event for all ages will also include music and a variety of traditional Hanukkah treats such as doughnuts and latkes, also known as potato pancakes.

The gelt drop will run from 6 pm to 7 pm at the Greene Central Plaza at 3496 Far Hills Avenue in Beavercreek. This event was organized by the Chabad of Greater Dayton.

For more information on the celebration of Hanukkah, or for upcoming celebrations, click here.