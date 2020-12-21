Mendelson’s to permanently close on Dec. 31

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mendelson’s Liquidation Outlet will permanently close on Dec. 31. 

The outlet has been open for over 50 years in downtown Dayton. Storeowner Sandy Mendelson said the store will be having a final “Sandy’s Let’s Make A Deal Sale” up to its closing. 

“We have to be out of the building at 340 East First Street by the end of the year. So, now’s the time,” said Mendelson. “Prices will never be this low. Dishes, housewares, tables, chairs, desks, retro furniture, pallet racking, storage containers, push carts, plus much more.”

Mendelson’s regular store hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The store will close early at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 for the holidays and reopen on Dec. 26.

For more information, visit the store’s website at www.meci.com.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS