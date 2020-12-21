Mendelson’s to permanently close on Dec. 31

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mendelson’s Liquidation Outlet will permanently close on Dec. 31.

The outlet has been open for over 50 years in downtown Dayton. Storeowner Sandy Mendelson said the store will be having a final “Sandy’s Let’s Make A Deal Sale” up to its closing.

“We have to be out of the building at 340 East First Street by the end of the year. So, now’s the time,” said Mendelson. “Prices will never be this low. Dishes, housewares, tables, chairs, desks, retro furniture, pallet racking, storage containers, push carts, plus much more.”

Mendelson’s regular store hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The store will close early at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 for the holidays and reopen on Dec. 26.

For more information, visit the store’s website at www.meci.com.