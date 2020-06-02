Mendelson’s to host online auction June 3

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mendelson’s Electronics is beginning to liquidate merchandise from its upper floors in an online auction starting Wednesday, June 3.

The stores first floor is open for business Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..

For more information on what will be available at the online auction visit Mendelson’s website.

