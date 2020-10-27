Mendelson’s to hold industrial auction to help clear out building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mendelson’s is making another push to clear items out of its warehouse.

It will hold an auction in-person and online starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at its warehouse on East First Street.

“It is an industrial-style auction,” describes Auctioneer Chris Simons with Innovative Machine Solutions. “Some power tools, some hand tools, some industrial antiquities, some unique things to Dayton, Ohio.”

“I was a pack rat. Anything I bought, I still kept,” admits owner Sandy Mendelson.

The building has been a staple downtown for 55 years. In 2019, Mendelson sold the building to a developer. He’s under contract to empty the building before the new year but has a long way to go.

“The old NCR stuff, the old GM stuff, some antique railroad parts,” lists Mendelson.

While one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, Mendelson’s has about 600,000 square feet of treasure.

“I have enough treasure for a hundred years,” states Mendelson. “We also came up with a gimmick–a shopping cart full of merchandise for $30 bucks. People are loading them up you can’t even move them.”

Simons says it took about six weeks to prepare for the auction.

“We have a numbered catalogue with descriptions of each item,” states Simons. “We expect this to go very smoothly. We have it well-laid out, well-organized.”

They expect small companies, service people, inventors, and even do-it-yourself MacGyvers to bid on parts and pieces.

“It’s the first place to look for every last thing,” Mendelson reiterates his slogan. “What doesn’t sell, we will give away to good charities, people who need it.”

Items sold at the auction can be picked up Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mendelson’s has to be out of the building by the end of the year.