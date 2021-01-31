Mendelson’s to hold final auction Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mendelson’s Liquidation Outlet will be holding a final farewell auction to sell all remaining merchandise.

The store said the auction will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 at its location on East First Street.

Last month, the outlet closed its doors after 55 years of business.

“We received an extension, from the building’s new owner, due to the pandemic and other unforeseen circumstances, but Feb. 28 2021, we must be out of the building,” said owner Sandy Mendelson. “So, now is your final chance.”

For a list of items that will be up for auction, visit www.jwcauctions.com.