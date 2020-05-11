Mendelson’s reopens to customers before they’ll close for good

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Customers have one final chance to shop at a downtown staple before it’s gone for good.

“We want to make sure everyone here has a chance for the last time to come in and buy,” smiles owner Sandy Mendelson.

Mendelson Liquidation Outlet on East First Street reopened its doors for the first time Monday since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the store and delayed its impending closing.

“First day is the best day because that’s when the inventory is here,” says customer Gary Yost of Kettering.

Items are 60% off. Only the first floor of the eight-story building is open to customers.

“Mendelson’s has always had everything under the sun, and they’re getting rid of everything, so I’m going to get some stuff,” says Yost.

Nearly 600-thousand square feet has been home to millions of items for 55 years. But for many, the iconic downtown building holds much more than that.

“It’s memorable to me. And I just love coming here,” states customer Kyle Plantz from Dayton.

For Mendelson, the closure is bittersweet.

“Very emotional. We started when I was 19 years old with $68 dollars in the bank,” says Mendelson.

The warehouse and building next door were sold last year for re-development. These final sales now mark an end of an era.

“Being here as a kid, being here with my grandfather all the time, it kind of hurts that, yeah, it’s going to be gone,” says Plantz.

For those who don’t make it to the store to shop, they have one last chance.

A big online auction will be held June 3 where everything will be sold. The public can preview the items up for auction June 1 and 2.

“You’ll see stuff from GM, Delphi. All your memories are here. Everything that those companies had, I bought up,” states Mendelson. “Don’t let those days pass by. It’s like Christmas coming early.”