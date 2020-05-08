Mendelson’s reopens on Monday for closing sale

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mendelson’s liquidation outlet is reopening next week. It’s customers’ last chance to buy any of the millions of items the store has before they close for good.

Mendelson’s was originally supposed to close in September, but that date got pushed back as they had to close because of the coronavirus.

Now Mendelson’s is reopening Monday and the owner hopes to sell all items in the next few months before a new developer comes in with new plans for the property.

Known as the first place to look for every last thing, Mendelson’s in downtown Dayton is reopening their first floor to customers on Monday.

“Everything will be 60 percent off in the whole store,” said owner, Sandy Mendelson. “We’ve got a tremendous amount of goods here. We have a lot of stuff for millenials, retro folks, artists come in, there’s so much here like electronics, arts and crafts, hardware.”

Last year, Sandy Mendelson sold the nearly 600,000 square foot warehouse and building next door to Crawford Hoying.

The Columbus based developer has already started demolition on the smaller building but had to postpone redeveloping the warehouse because of the coronavirus. Sandy said he’s excited about what this company will bring to downtown Dayton.

“Forty years I’ve owned this building, they called me ‘Crazy Sandy’ and I said ‘that’s correct, I am crazy Sandy’ but to see what has happened with baseball, and metroparks,” said Sandy.

Now Mendelson has until January 1st to clear out the millions of items he has collected the past 55 years.

“You’ll see stuff here you’ve never seen before, and never see again,” said Sandy.

If you can’t make it in person, on Wednesday, June 3, Mendelson’s will have their biggest on-line auction ever where Mendelson said they will sale racks of merchandise floor by floor until everything is gone.