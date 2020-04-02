Mendelsons donates PPE to local first responders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mendelsons liquidation outlet is making sure local first responders are safe and protected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner, Sandy Mendelson, reached out to the Dayton Fire and Police departments and said whatever he had was available for free to them.

Lt. Randy Beane with Dayton Police said this helps tremendously as supply is limited, and after spending Thursday morning browsing through boxes, members of both departments left with pallets of items for personal protective equipment.

“We’re gathering face shields, masks, gloves, gowns, anything possible that we can make into equipment to protect our police officers, our firefighters, and other first responders in the community,” said Beane.

Mendelson said he saw Governor Mike DeWine’s call to action addressing the shortage of personal protective equipment and knew his 600,000 square foot warehouse could come in handy.

“We’ve got face mask cloth, elastic for making them, and we found 800 face shields,” said Mendelson. “Whatever they need to help stop this terrible thing that’s ravaging our country, I want to make sure I can help.”

Mendelson offered up his entire warehouse, and said he would let the departments have whatever they found and wanted.

“We’re giving away stuff to make masks, elastic, whatever they want,” said Mendelson. “I want people to come in and say they need items A and B to make C, because this city, this country, we’ve got geniuses but they can’t get the stuff right now. Take what you need out, I need to make sure it’s going to the good of the community.”

Beane said the coronavirus adds another element of danger to their job.

He said they don’t have to wear PPE on every call but what they have is already in limited supply so this will greatly help.

“The community stepping up to provide this equipment to us, it’s really a big deal to us, it matters to us because we’re protecting our selves and our families because none of us want to get sick or take this virus home to our families,” said Beane.

Mendelson said this pandemic has put a temporary halt on his closing sale that was scheduled to end in September, but that he wants to use this moment to pay it forward to the city that has kept him in business over 50 years.

“Thank the city for all that they’ve done for me and my family,” said Mendelson. “This city is tremendous.”

Mendelson said he’d love to help other departments in Ohio. They ask you contact DPD at 937-333-2380 and they will get the interested first responders in contact with Mendelson.