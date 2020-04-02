Mendelsons donates PPE equipment to Dayton first responders

Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton to hold daily news conference
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mendelsons Liquidation Outlet is making sure local first responders are safe and protected during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, they donated pallets of items for personal protective equipment to Dayton Fire and Police departments.

Owner, Sandy Mendelson, said he’d like to offer any items in his 600 square-foot warehouse to other departments in Ohio. If any first responder or person on the front lines during the pandemic is interested, they ask you contact Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2380.

