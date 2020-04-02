DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mendelsons Liquidation Outlet is making sure local first responders are safe and protected during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, they donated pallets of items for personal protective equipment to Dayton Fire and Police departments.
Owner, Sandy Mendelson, said he’d like to offer any items in his 600 square-foot warehouse to other departments in Ohio. If any first responder or person on the front lines during the pandemic is interested, they ask you contact Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2380.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Mendelsons donates PPE equipment to Dayton first responders
- Economic fallout mounts, along with competition for gear
- Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in California
- Teleconferences being “hijacked” with porn, hate images and threatening language
- Concrete truck driver accused of hitting cars, threatening to kill people is shot by deputy in Miss.