DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sandy Mendelson, owner of Dayton’s Mendelsons, is turning off the lights after over 50 years of being in business — but not before giving a donation to the Good Neighbor House.
Mendelson donated 35 skids of new clothing to Kettering Hospital on behalf of Good Neighbor House after its thrift store was no longer able to accept donations due to COVID-19.
Caring Partners International also stepped up to help pick up, store and sort Mendelson’s donation.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Disney to lay off 28,000 employees at its parks in California, Florida
- Senior living community in Troy getting dose of pet therapy
- Mendelsons donates 35 skids of clothing to Good Neighbor House
- 500,000 sharks might have to die to fight COVID-19, advocacy group says
- Solar storm brings northern lights to mainland US. Here’s how to watch