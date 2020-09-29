Mendelsons donates 35 skids of clothing to Good Neighbor House

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sandy Mendelson, owner of Dayton’s Mendelsons, is turning off the lights after over 50 years of being in business — but not before giving a donation to the Good Neighbor House.

Mendelson donated 35 skids of new clothing to Kettering Hospital on behalf of Good Neighbor House after its thrift store was no longer able to accept donations due to COVID-19.

Caring Partners International also stepped up to help pick up, store and sort Mendelson’s donation.