CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A memorial walk is going to take place in Springfield to honor Deputy Matthew Yates who was killed in the line of duty.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a memorial walk at the Clark County Fairgrounds has been organized by Clark County Sheriff’s Office wives.

The walk will take place on Friday, July 29 at 5 p.m. beginning in front of the Sheriff’s Office Command Post. The route will be led by a deputy and go to the track where a moment of silence will be observed.

CCSO said that everyone is welcome and may join in the walk at any time as they make their way to the fairgrounds.

Admission to the fair is $6 and parking is free.