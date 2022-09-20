BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — Memorial services for WWII Veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin are set for Tuesday, Sept. 20.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sugar Valley Golf/Country Club at 1250 Mead Road on Tuesday for Martin. The Celebration of Life will follow the visitation and begin at 7:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. an escort will take Martin to the VA for burial. The escort will begin at the Sugarcreek Administration Building.

All are welcome to attend.

Martin was a member of the Screaming Eagles division and parachuted into Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. He lived to be 101 and shared a farewell letter after his death on his Facebook page.

He said in part, “I thank my family and friends for the support I have been given. Many friends have visited and made sure I was never lonely.”