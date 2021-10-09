HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial service was held for Lt. Brian Aller with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The drive-thru memorial service was held at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights for Lt. Brian Aller, who died off-duty. Huber Heights officers and volunteers assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with the service.

Huber Heights Police said on Facebook that Aller died in September from COVID-19. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office posted a tribute to Aller on Facebook — the lieutenant had worked for the Sheriff’s Office from 1996-97.

“Lt. Aller was a great law enforcement officer and a good friend,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its post. “His contributions to the Clark County and Champaign County communities are immeasurable.”