DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s the beginning of Memorial Day weekend, and millions of people are expected to hit the road today.

According to AAA, this weekend is predicted to be the fourth-busiest Memorial Day weekend on record for Ohio. So if you plan on traveling today, what should you expect?

With an estimated 42.3 million Americans traveling 50 miles or more from home this weekend, AAA said the earlier you leave, the better. Ohioans make up 1.6 million of those people traveling, with more than 100 thousand from the Dayton area.

“Know that Friday is going to be a very busy travel day. So if you can, you know, travel early in the day or late in the day or avoid that day altogether,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA public affairs manager. “If you can travel on Memorial Day, most people will probably already be at their destination.”

If you’re planning to travel, AAA said to be prepared for road congestion and pay attention to your surroundings. The best thing you can do before hitting the road is to plan ahead.

“Make sure your vehicle is ready for your trip. Check all your fluids, check your tire pressure. Make sure your spare tire is good. Got good pressure,” said Herbie Gross, AAA Dayton Fleet supervisor. “Also, take some snacks, water, things like that with you. Something to charge your phone.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation recommended checking your route on OHGO so you see where you might face delays.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also offered some reminders such as reducing your speed, limiting your distractions, wearing a seatbelt and always being aware of your surroundings.

For more travel information from AAA, click here.