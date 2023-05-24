DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You might have a long weekend because Memorial Day is on Monday, and with the forecast looking excellent, 2 NEWS has found things that you can do all across the area this weekend, May 26-29.

Friday, May 26

Springfield Swap Meet & Car Show – 7 a.m. 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield. View a variety of different cars. Learn more.

Dayton Cheese Fest – 6 p.m. 10050 Innovation Drive, Miami Township. Enjoy music, have a bite or two of cheesy foods and stay for the fireworks. Learn more.

Friday Night Bingo – 6:45 p.m. 25 E. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. Look for the winning numbers to be called and you could be calling BINGO. Learn more.

Saturday, May 27

3rd Annual Largest Fitness Expo – 11 a.m. 3171 Research Blvd., Dayton. Get up and active while exercising and viewing different vendors. Learn more.

Women’s Empowerment Conference – 11 a.m. 4021 Denlinger Road, Trotwood. Women looking to join a group to connect with others. Learn more.

SIMPLY QUEEN – Live Tribute – 7:30 p.m. 50 W Main St., Wilmington. Watch a performance in tribute to a popular band. Learn more.

Sunday, May 28

Paris Flea Market at Dixie Drive-In – 6 a.m. 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. Come browse many items to bring something home to add to your home. Learn more.

Dayton Heritage Festival at Carillon Park – 1 p.m. 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Learn how to candle dip and enjoy a musical performance. Learn more.

Enon Memorial Day Parade – 2 p.m. 363 E Main St., Enon. Enjoy a parade and talk with other members of the Enon community. Learn more.

Memorial Day

