AAA: Memorial Day travel up from last year
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) - Monday marks one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Reports said travel volume was up six percent from last year and roads will be busy as most will drive to their destinations; only 25 percent will fly.
AAA reported that this is the second-highest travel volume on record since 2000, trailing only behind the year 2005.
AAA also reported nearly 43 million Americans are kicking off summer with a weekend getaway.
According to Trip Advisor, 64 percent drove to their holiday destination and Monday will be a very busy day as 38 percent will be returning from their vacations on Monday.
Sergeant John Chesser of Ohio State Highway Patrol said over the weekend, he did see more out-of-state license plates on the roads than normal in Greene County, and in general he said there was just a lot more traffic volume.
He said so far, thankfully, no fatalities in his coverage area have occurred.
"We've handled a lot of crashes over the weekend," said Chesser. "We've seen speed violations, failure to yield violations, so we're out in force, we've got extra patrols working. We're looking for seatbelt violations and traffic violations."
Aside from those driving, the airways and airports will also be busy, as air travel is predicted to increase by three percent during the holiday.
Sharon Taylor spent Monday traveling back to Florida from Montgomery County.
She was heading to the airport in Columbus and said she left well before she needed to, as she anticipated the increased traffic and long airport lines.
But reports say Monday does not necessarily mark the last day of increased traffic or busy airports.
More than one-quarter of travelers decided to extend their Memorial Day vacation this year and plan to come home on Wednesday or later.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Springfield woman killed in crash near Cedarville
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on S.R. 72, just south of Cedarville.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Dayton woman
Authorities say 71-year-old Catherine Clayburn hasn't been seen since Monday at 6 p.m.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Couple indicted for Villa Tavern shooting
On Wednesday, May 15, police responded to the Villa Tavern on Rip Rap Road for reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they found four shooting victims.Read More »
-
Rep. Turner speaks on tornado damage in Miami Valley
"We toured Trotwood with the Governor and the Mayor of Trotwood, the Sheriff, and state and local officials. The devastation is extraordinary. It is amazing. We're so lucky that in Montgomery and Greene counties, with the level of devastation that we had, that we did not lose any lives here in those two counties," he said.Read More »
-
Beavercreek businesses begin extensive cleanup process
As of Tuesday night, part of North Fairfield Road remains closed as power lines are still down, and debris is strewn across the area.Read More »