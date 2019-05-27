AAA: Memorial Day travel up from last year

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) - Monday marks one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Reports said travel volume was up six percent from last year and roads will be busy as most will drive to their destinations; only 25 percent will fly.

AAA reported that this is the second-highest travel volume on record since 2000, trailing only behind the year 2005.

AAA also reported nearly 43 million Americans are kicking off summer with a weekend getaway.

According to Trip Advisor, 64 percent drove to their holiday destination and Monday will be a very busy day as 38 percent will be returning from their vacations on Monday.

Sergeant John Chesser of Ohio State Highway Patrol said over the weekend, he did see more out-of-state license plates on the roads than normal in Greene County, and in general he said there was just a lot more traffic volume.

He said so far, thankfully, no fatalities in his coverage area have occurred.

"We've handled a lot of crashes over the weekend," said Chesser. "We've seen speed violations, failure to yield violations, so we're out in force, we've got extra patrols working. We're looking for seatbelt violations and traffic violations."

Aside from those driving, the airways and airports will also be busy, as air travel is predicted to increase by three percent during the holiday.

Sharon Taylor spent Monday traveling back to Florida from Montgomery County.

She was heading to the airport in Columbus and said she left well before she needed to, as she anticipated the increased traffic and long airport lines.

But reports say Monday does not necessarily mark the last day of increased traffic or busy airports.

More than one-quarter of travelers decided to extend their Memorial Day vacation this year and plan to come home on Wednesday or later.

