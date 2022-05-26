DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend? From parades to pools, we’ve compiled a list of events and places to check out in the Miami Valley.
Waterparks
Grab your sunscreen because several waterparks and pools around the Miami Valley will be opening on Memorial Day weekend. View the websites below for information on each location.
- Adventure Reef Water Park in Kettering
- Germantown Aquatic Center
- Kroger Aquatic Center at The Heights in Huber Heights
- Soak City at Kings Island in Mason
- Splash Zone in Springfield
- Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center in Miamisburg
- Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center in Tipp City
- Troy Aquatic Park
5ks and Fun Runs
Are 5ks your family tradition? It’s not too late to register for these fun runs.
- Memorial Day Commemorative 5k Fun Run on May 30 at 8:30 a.m. — Registration ends May 28
- Memorial Day Color Run 5k & Fun Run on May 30 at 9 a.m.
- Memorial Day 5k hosted by Dayton Track Club on May 30 at 9 a.m.
- Rocky’s Run for Freedom on May 28
Parades and Ceremonies
Looking for a more traditional celebration? Check out these events.
Parades:
- Enon May 29
- Franklin May 30
- Springboro May 30
- Miamisburg May 30
Ceremonies and special events:
- Memorial Day Mass at Calvary Cemetery May 29
- Centerville Memorial Day Ceremony May 30
- Beavercreek Memorial Day Ceremony May 30
- Memorial Day Ceremony in Huber Heights May 30
- Dayton Heritage Festival at Carillon Park May 29
Memorial Day Weekend Fun
Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun or a 21+ crowd, we’ve got you covered.
- Scene75 — Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with 50% off all attractions on May 30
- Dayton’s Silent Disco at Yellow Cab Tavern — Presale tickets $10 and 20% off when you buy 10
- Memorial Day Weekend Fun at Young’s Dairy — Tickets $1.25 each or $20 for 20
- Steve Martin at the Fraze Pavilion (May 28) — Tickets still available
Did we miss something? Let us know at newstips@wdtn.com.