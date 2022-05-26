DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend? From parades to pools, we’ve compiled a list of events and places to check out in the Miami Valley.

Waterparks

Grab your sunscreen because several waterparks and pools around the Miami Valley will be opening on Memorial Day weekend. View the websites below for information on each location.

5ks and Fun Runs

Are 5ks your family tradition? It’s not too late to register for these fun runs.

Parades and Ceremonies

Looking for a more traditional celebration? Check out these events.

Parades:

Enon May 29

Franklin May 30

Springboro May 30

Miamisburg May 30

Ceremonies and special events:

Memorial Day Weekend Fun

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun or a 21+ crowd, we’ve got you covered.

Scene75 — Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with 50% off all attractions on May 30

Dayton’s Silent Disco at Yellow Cab Tavern — Presale tickets $10 and 20% off when you buy 10

Memorial Day Weekend Fun at Young’s Dairy — Tickets $1.25 each or $20 for 20

Steve Martin at the Fraze Pavilion (May 28) — Tickets still available

Did we miss something? Let us know at newstips@wdtn.com.