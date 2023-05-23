While many associate Memorial Day with grilling outside and relaxing, the holiday itself is a solemn reminder of those who lay down their lives in service of the nation. As such, there are a number of ceremonies and parades across the Miami Valley on Monday to honor the fallen, with another patriotic event set for the day before.

Dayton Heritage Festival at Carillon Park, Sunday, May 28

Noon-7 p.m., Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd.

The all-day event features patriotic exhibits and events, along with performances by the Carillon Park Concert Band (6 p.m.) and the Dayton Philharmonic (7 p.m.).

Dayton-area Memorial Day ceremonies and parades, Monday, May 29

Memorial Day Mass

5 a.m., Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave.

Centerville – Memorial Day Ceremony

5-6 a.m., Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville

Springfield- Memorial Day Parade

9 a.m., Veterans Park Amphitheater, 250 Cliff Park Road

Piqua – Memorial Day Parade

9 a.m., Piqua Central Intermediate School, 807 Nicklin Ave.

Memorial Day 5k

9 a.m., Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road

Middletown – Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

10-11 a.m., Smith Park, 500-546 Tytus Ave.

Beavercreek – Memorial Day Ceremony

3 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Road

Huber Heights – Memorial Day Ceremony

6 p.m., Thomas A. Cloud Memorial Park, 4707 Brandt Pike