Memorial Day events around the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Memorial Day holiday weekend is here and there are several events going on in the Miami Valley.
Here is the list:
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Rocky's Run for Freedom 5K
|
Veterans Memorial Park/Harmon Field
Miamisburg
|Saturday, May 25, 2019
|8 AM
|Dayton National Cemetery Grave Decoration Ceremony
|Dayton VA National Cemetery
|Saturday, May 25, 2019
|9:30 AM
|Patriot Freedom Festival - Dayton VA Grounds
|Dayton VA
|May 25, 26, 2019
|9 AM
|Dayton Heritage Day - Carillon Park
|Sunday, May 26, 2019
|11 AM
|West Carrollton Memorial Service
|
Evergreen Cemetery
401 W. Miami Avenue
West Carrollton
|Sunday, May 26, 2019
|1 PM
|Centerville Memorial Service
|
Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park
255 W. Spring Valley Road
|Monday, May 27, 2019
|9 AM
|Dayton VA Memorial Day
|Dayton VA
|Monday, May 27, 2019
|10:45 AM
|Bellbrook Cemetery Memorial Service
|North Main St. Bellbrook
|Monday, May 27, 2019
|11:30 AM
|Beavercreek Memorial Day Ceremony
|
Veterans Memorial Park
1911 N. Fairfield Road
|Monday, May 27, 2019
|2 PM
