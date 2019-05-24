Memorial Day events around the Miami Valley

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Memorial Day holiday weekend is here and there are several events going on in the Miami Valley.

Here is the list:

Event Location Date Time Rocky's Run for Freedom 5K Veterans Memorial Park/Harmon Field Miamisburg Saturday, May 25, 2019 8 AM Dayton National Cemetery Grave Decoration Ceremony Dayton VA National Cemetery Saturday, May 25, 2019 9:30 AM Patriot Freedom Festival - Dayton VA Grounds Dayton VA May 25, 26, 2019 9 AM Dayton Heritage Day - Carillon Park Sunday, May 26, 2019 11 AM West Carrollton Memorial Service Evergreen Cemetery 401 W. Miami Avenue West Carrollton Sunday, May 26, 2019 1 PM Centerville Memorial Service Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park 255 W. Spring Valley Road Monday, May 27, 2019 9 AM Dayton VA Memorial Day Dayton VA Monday, May 27, 2019 10:45 AM Bellbrook Cemetery Memorial Service North Main St. Bellbrook Monday, May 27, 2019 11:30 AM Beavercreek Memorial Day Ceremony Veterans Memorial Park 1911 N. Fairfield Road Monday, May 27, 2019 2 PM

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.