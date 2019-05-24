Local News

Memorial Day events around the Miami Valley

Posted: May 24, 2019 12:05 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 12:12 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -  The Memorial Day holiday weekend is here and there are several events going on in the Miami Valley. 

Here is the list: 

Event Location Date Time
Rocky's Run for Freedom 5K

Veterans Memorial Park/Harmon Field

Miamisburg

 Saturday, May 25, 2019 8 AM
Dayton National Cemetery Grave Decoration Ceremony Dayton VA National Cemetery Saturday, May 25, 2019 9:30 AM
Patriot Freedom Festival - Dayton VA Grounds Dayton VA May 25, 26, 2019 9 AM
       
Dayton Heritage Day - Carillon Park   Sunday, May 26, 2019 11 AM
West Carrollton Memorial Service

Evergreen Cemetery

401 W. Miami Avenue

West Carrollton

 Sunday, May 26, 2019 1 PM
       
Centerville Memorial Service

Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park

255 W. Spring Valley Road

 Monday, May 27, 2019 9 AM
Dayton VA Memorial Day Dayton VA Monday, May 27, 2019 10:45 AM
Bellbrook Cemetery Memorial Service North Main St. Bellbrook Monday, May 27, 2019 11:30 AM
Beavercreek Memorial Day Ceremony

Veterans Memorial Park

1911 N. Fairfield Road

 Monday, May 27, 2019 2 PM

