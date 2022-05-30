DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a Memorial Day ceremony to attend in the Miami Valley? We’ve compiled a list of ceremonies happening in the Dayton area on May 30.

Centerville

Scheduled for 9 a.m., the City of Centerville will be honoring those who died in service with a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial. The memorial is located in Stubbs Park at 255 W. Spring Valley Rd.

The ceremony will include color guard presentations from Centerville VFW Post 9550, Centerville Police Department and Washington Township Fire Department Honor Guards. It will also include remarks from Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton and keynote speaker Col. Charles D. Barkhurst, Vice Commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. There will also be musical performances by the Centerville Community Band and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Fairborn

The American Legion Post 526 and the City of Fairborn will be holding a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. at Fairfield Cemetery on Clover Street.

The ceremony will feature guest speaker Chief Master Sergeant Jason Q. Shaffer, Command Chief of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Old Greencastle Cemetery

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Dayton’s historic Old Greencastle Cemetery at 1365 South Broadway St. at 2 p.m.

The ceremony will include short speeches, presentation and raising of the national colors, Taps, and the “strewing of petals upon the veterans’ graves.” The ceremony is hosted by Major General William T. Sherman Camp of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park Board will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. rain or shine at the park.

The board said to bring lawn chairs as seating is not provided. Vietnam veteran and Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. will be the keynote speaker.

Beavercreek

The City of Beavercreek will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park located at 1911 North Fairfield Rd.

Huber Heights

The City of Huber Heights is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 5 p.m. at the Huber Heights Veterans Memorial in Thomas A. Cloud Park located at 4707 Brandt Pk.

