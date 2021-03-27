Memorial blood drive honors former Moraine mayor Saturday

Blood donor has blood drawn during drive at Community Blood Center in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of former Moraine Mayor Bob Rosencrans will sponsor the 11th annual Bob Rosencrans Memorial Blood Drive Saturday.

The drive is on Saturday, March 27 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dayton Community Blood Center. All registered donors will get the “Donor Shenanigans” t-shirt, “Give Life” face mask and free COVID-19 antibody testing.

Bob Rosencrans was a dedicated public servant and blood donor with more than 70 lifetime donations. He was 61 and serving his second term as Moraine mayor in 2010 when he was killed in a car accident. 

The family has sponsored the blood drive in his memory since 2011.

To make an appointment to donate, visit www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

