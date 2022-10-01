SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial bike ride event was held in honor of fallen Deputy Matthew Yates on Saturday.

According to the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival, the ride is being held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post No. 286 at 2251 N. Dayton Lakeview Road in New Carlisle from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in honor of Deputy Yates. Yates was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, July 24 while responding to a reported shooting.

Riders can expect to start from the American Legion Post and finish at the Springfield News-Sun Heritage of Flight Festival’s Bike Show at 100 E. Jefferson St in downtown New Carlisle. The ride will be police escorted through Clark County to the destination of the Bike show.

In honor of Deputy Yates, attendees are encouraged to bring a new toy for Toys For Tots campaign, which will be donated in Yates’ name.

