DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Members of the Cincinnati Reds will be visiting the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force next weekend, with a Q&A and giveaway scheduled for the event.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, guests can meet members of the Cincinnati Reds organization including Frankie Montas, Rhett Lowder, Jeff Graupe and more.

The team’s visit kicks off with a question-and-answer session followed by autographs. Seating and autographs are only guaranteed for the first 400 guests.

One fan will be chosen to receive two tickets to the 2024 opening day game on Thursday, March 30 vs. the Washington Nationals.

To reserve a seat and autograph, visitors will need a wristband, which will be distributed by museum staff beginning at 9 a.m. the day of the event in the museum entrance hall.

There will be standing room available for any overflow of the first 400 guests.

For more information, please contact the museum at (937) 255-3286.