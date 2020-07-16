Member of Huber Heights football coaching staff tests positive for COVID-19

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A member of Huber Heights City Schools’ football coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

Director of Athletics Nate Baker made the announcement on Thursday and says the coach was most recently present during the afternoon football training session on July 14. The remaining sessions for July 16 and July 17 are canceled.

The earliest the football team will have any type of training will be July 20.

“Every one of our coaches and student athletes have been required to complete the daily check in process; which includes a self symptom questionnaire, taking of their temperature and wearing a mask at all times other than activity. As a result of this, we have been able to easily follow the tracing protocol and have determined a list of student-athletes and coaches that now will be required to follow our ‘Direct contact with covid case’ process. All of these individuals and their families have been notified directly,” stated Baker.

The department has been working with Premier Health, the Montgomery County Board of Health, and district administration to ensure the appropriate next steps are enforced.

Baker pointed to the following section of the Huber Heights City Schools 2020-21 Back To School plans:

Quarantine Due to Direct Contact with COVID-19 Case Students/staff who have been within six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for fifteen consecutive minutes or more over the past ten calendar days, must stay home from school for fourteen calendar days from the time they were last exposed to the infected individual or until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result. This would include students seated in classes immediately around the infected student/staff member. It could also include school bus, cafeteria and/or sports/club connections. This would likely not include hallway, or other exposure in schools, due to the time consistently sitting within six feet being less than fifteen consecutive minutes.



Individuals determined to have been in contact have two options before they can return to school property. They will either have to stay home until July 29 and by asymptomatic, or they have to provide a negative COVID test.