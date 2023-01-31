DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant chain has closed two locations, one of which is right here in the Miami Valley.

According to a release, Melt Bar and Grilled is closing locations in both Dayton and Canton, Ohio.

“Navigating the restaurant industry in the post-pandemic world is becoming more and more difficult,” says Melt Bar and Grilled owner Matt Fish. “The world and the industry are rapidly changing around us. We realized in late 2022, that a smaller restaurant group would be much better for us to manage regarding operations and guest experience, while setting ourselves up for future success.”

Both locations have been open for five years, Fish said but now it’s time to get back to their roots in Cleveland.

All other locations will remain open at this time, and the restaurant said it plans to introduce a new menu in March, bringing back seven classic Melt Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, one classic Starter, and one classic salad from their former menus.

Both the Dayton location at the Fairfield Commons Mall and the Canton location at Belden Villiage Mall closed for good on Monday, Jan. 30.

“We’ve loved being a part of the Dayton and Canton community and want to thank all of our loyal guests and neighbors – we’ve cherished the past 5 years and thank you all for your support! We truly hope our friends and loyal guests will continue to visit us at our other Melt Bar and Grilled locations.”