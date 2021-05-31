Melody Pool Swim Club reopens with fewer restrictions

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer, and with health orders lifting Wednesday, the owners at Melody Pool Swim Club said this year members can enjoy a typical relaxed summer at the pool.

“I really just want to get back to normal and have everybody enjoy Melody Pool the way we enjoy Melody Pool. It’s why we bought it,” said Brent Fisher, owner of Melody Pool Swim Club.

The club is celebrating its first normal opening day since 2019. With fewer restrictions, Fisher said swimmers can expect it to look much like it did before the pandemic.

“What’s nice about this year is it’s not as much stress and things to tell customers they have to wear a mask. We leave that up to them,” he said.

Unlike last summer, the six-foot social distancing protocol will not be enforced and the pool is opening at full capacity with many things for the kids to enjoy.

“My favorite part is the basketball,” said Logan Scarff.

“My favorite is definitely the high dive. I really like it,” Landon Scarff said.

Despite fewer restrictions, a challenge many community pools are facing is finding lifeguards.

“We’re down about five lifeguards from last year’s schedule, but we still are actively pursuing opportunities. A couple of people emailed us yesterday about coming out here so it’s very possible we might get back to full staff,” Fisher said.

The pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.