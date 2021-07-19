Meijer’s back-to-school discounts for teachers now includes office furniture, kids’ apparel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meijer is offering teachers additional discounts as they tackle back-to-school shopping lists for this fall’s return to classes.

The retailer said it is adding office furniture and kids’ apparel to the more than 1,500 items now included in its annual 15 percent off discount.

The discount is offered to teachers for items such as paper, pencils, folders and notebooks. Additionally, Meijer said it is “focused on helping teachers save money on their own needs, as well as the needs of their families,” so the company expanded discounts to include items like desks, bookshelves, frames, lamps and kids’ clothing. The 15 percent discount also includes all-purpose cleaners, disinfecting sprays, hand sanitizer, hand tissues and baby wipes

“Teachers proved to be heroes as they adapted lesson plans and extended the classroom into their homes during the pandemic,” said May Graceffa, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer. “The upcoming school year may require flexibility, so finding a way to further reduce stress on their pocketbooks as they consider their own homes and families for the first day of classes led us to expand the offerings covered by this year’s discount.”

The teacher discount also stacks with the retailer’s mPerks Rewards program on more than 300 items that will receive additional price drops leading up to the first day of class.

Teachers can get the discount – in the form of a paper coupon – by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. They are also able to take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer throughout the back-to-school shopping season.

“There is already a lot of excitement for getting back to class, so we want to do our part in helping teachers across the Midwest,” Graceffa said. “Returning to school always holds special meaning, but thanks to local teachers this back-to-school season will represent even more as our communities take another step toward normalcy.”

For more information, please visit the Meijer Back-to-School site.