Meijer to hire more than 200 new team members at 10 Dayton-area stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WDTN) – Meijer is looking to hire more than 200 people across 10 Dayton-area stores.

Meijer said in a release the opportunities include part-time and short term (seasonal) positions that range from cashiers and third-shift stockers to meat cutters and cake decorators. Additionally, each store is looking for team members to assist with its Meijer Pickup service. Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.

Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement, and flexible scheduling. They also have career advancement opportunities, access to health insurance options and the option for 401k retirement planning.

According to Meijer, it was recently named one of the great places to work for the second year in a row. As the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors, the Great Place to Work’s certification program is designed to confirm that employees have a consistently positive experience at Meijer.

Competitive starting hourly wage will vary on experience level and specific skills.

Potential candidates can also begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/