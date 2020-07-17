Meijer requiring face masks in stores starting July 20

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All Meijer customers must wear a face covering or mask when shopping starting July 20.

The requirement applies to all stores and Express stations throughout their six-state footprint, with an exception for those with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing face coverings.

The chain made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning.

Click here to read more on Meijer’s COVID-19 guidance.

