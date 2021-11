DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meijer is rolling out a new service this holiday season to help you prepare for gatherings.

The grocery store is offering free same-day delivery and pickup services in its Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus stores. Meijer said the seasonal program starts this week and is eligible on orders of $35 or more.

Meijer said the holiday initiative is to “help customers balance busy schedules as they prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

