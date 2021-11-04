DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With students spending more time in the classroom this school year, Meijer is supporting teachers making it easier for them to purchase classroom and home office supplies. Throughout the fall and winter, the company is continuing to offer its 15 percent discount on classroom items.

May Graceffa, director of back-to-school merchandising for Meijer, said, “We understand the need for teachers to restock the essentials is especially great as they return to classroom learning and face the potential changes this year may bring. Our goal is to help teachers in communities across the Midwest shop with confidence whenever they need to refill supplies.”

The company said in a press release that it was critical to offer the discount through the end of the school year, following a year when teachers spent more than ever on supplies. In a press release, they cited an AdoptAClassroon study that states, “The average teacher spent an estimated $750 of their own money on school supplies while 30 percent of teachers spent $1,000 or more. Additionally, 95 percent

of teachers said their classroom supply budget will not be enough to meet their students’ needs this year.”

The discount applies to items including paper, pencils, folders, notebooks, crafts supplies, hand sanitizer, glue, sticky notes and more. Teachers will receive the discount in the form of a paper coupon upon presenting a current teaching ID at the customer service desk at Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

