Meijer is hiring up to 100 for Tipp City Distribution Center

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – American supermarket chain Meijer is hiring around 100 people for its Tipp City Distribution Center.

While unemployment applications continue to rise because of the coronavirus outbreak, Meijer is asking for candidates who are 18 or older and who can work any shift to apply for available its open distribution center jobs.

Meijer asked in an email that anyone looking for work apply at https://meijer.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/meijer by searching their zipcode and clikcing the job category “Supply Chain/Distribution/Manufacturing.”

