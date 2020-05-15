Meijer adjusts store hours, giving customers more time to shop

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meijer is adjusting their store hours in order to allow more time for customers to do their shopping and extending the time the store dedicates to senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions, essential workers, and team members.

Starting May 15, Meijer will close overnight at midnight and open each morning at 6 a.m.

Dedicated shopping time for seniors and those with chronic health conditions is extended to Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Pharmacies will open at 7 a.m. on those days.

Stores will extend shopping time for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Pharmacies will open at 7 a.m. on those days.

Meijer Express convenience stores will close overnight at 11 p.m. and open each morning at 6 a.m. Pay-at-the-pump fuel sales remain available 24/7.

“These extended hours will best serve all our customers and provide more flexibility to shop Meijer stores,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer President and Chief Executive Officer. “As communities begin to re-open, it’s more important than ever that we find new ways to adjust and reshape how our customers shop for products they need while keeping their families safe.”

Essential workers include all medical workers, first responders, and law enforcement. Senior citizens are considered those 60 and older.