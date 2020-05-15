Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

Meijer adjusts store hours, giving customers more time to shop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Meijer is adjusting their store hours in order to allow more time for customers to do their shopping and extending the time the store dedicates to senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions, essential workers, and team members.

Starting May 15, Meijer will close overnight at midnight and open each morning at 6 a.m.

Dedicated shopping time for seniors and those with chronic health conditions is extended to Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Pharmacies will open at 7 a.m. on those days.

Stores will extend shopping time for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Pharmacies will open at 7 a.m. on those days.

Meijer Express convenience stores will close overnight at 11 p.m. and open each morning at 6 a.m. Pay-at-the-pump fuel sales remain available 24/7.

“These extended hours will best serve all our customers and provide more flexibility to shop Meijer stores,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer President and Chief Executive Officer. “As communities begin to re-open, it’s more important than ever that we find new ways to adjust and reshape how our customers shop for products they need while keeping their families safe.”

Essential workers include all medical workers, first responders, and law enforcement. Senior citizens are considered those 60 and older.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS