DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – March 14 is also known as “Pi Day” because of the date, 3-14, and the day is bringing business to Miami Valley pie shops.

“‘Pi Day’ is a special day, but at Mehaffies, “Pie Day” is every day,” said Mehaffies Pies Owner Brian Phillips.

Mehaffies Pies at the corner of Linden Avenue near Smithville Road has been peddling pies since 1930. Only in recent years has Pi Day become big business for the Dayton shop.

“For the mathematicians, the engineers – we have a lot of those in the Dayton area,” said Phillips. “Pi is the circumference of a lot of the things they’re working on. They just resonate to that 3.14 number.”

Workers at Mehaffies said they can potentially see ten times the amount of customers and fill 1,000 to 1,500 pies on this day alone.

Silfex in Eaton pre-ordered 1,700 mini pies to celebrate.

“We are a maker of silicon components for semi conductor etch tools,” said communications manager Kate Seegraves.

Mathematicians, engineers and scientists have worked up an appetite for Pi Day, ordering pies from Mehaffies for the last several years.

“Everyone gets their own individual fruit pie,” said Seegraves. “With engineers on staff, lots of mathematically-inclined people, Pi Day is just kind of a fun and quirky way to acknowledge some of the work we do at Silfex.”

Mehaffies said whether it’s Pi Day or any other day, it’s always best to call and order ahead.