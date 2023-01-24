DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley has a new option for traveling to cities like Columbus and Chicago.

The intercity bus service, Megabus, is launching Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The service will include connections to cities like Columbus, Fort Wayne and Chicago. Dayton area residents also can travel to four Indiana cities: South Bend, Elkhart, Fort Wayne and Richmond.

“The value of bus travel right now, as prices — you know, inflation — it seems like everything’s rising, buses certainly a good value way for folks to get around,” Colin Emberson, Vice President of Commercial at Coach USA and Megabus, said.

“The other thing we see a lot of is our passengers really being interested in is the environmentally friendly or the green aspect of it. When you compare bus to planes, trains or cars it’s by far the most environmentally friendly way to get around.”

The stop is located at the Trotwood bus station on Salem Avenue.

You can get tickets to ride any day on the Megabus website.