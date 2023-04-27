DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students, parents and staff with the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school district are speaking out after a new board proposed policy change.

The change would take away protection for students based on their sexual orientation. A board of education meeting was held Thursday night at Bellbrook High School.

The policy revision is being proposed for winter 2023 by the district’s board of education.

The policy change would be a direct removal of the line of their harassment policy originally adopted in 2006 that states, “The board will vigorously enforce its prohibition against discriminatory based on race, color, national origin, sex, with the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity, disability, age, religion, ancestry, or genetic information.”

With the new revision, protection for discrimination based off of sexual orientation and gender identity would be removed.

Student and parents came to the meeting to show their support for LGBTQ+ students and to speak to the board about their concerns of the new policy.

The board plans to do another meeting to hear everyone’s concerns at a later date.