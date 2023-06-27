DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Taylor Swift mania has taken hold in Ohio ahead of her concerts in Cincinnati this coming weekend.

4 Paws for Ability, a local non-profit organization that trains service dogs, is getting in on the fun, renaming a litter of puppies-in-training for the pop star’s biggest songs and albums.

The organization has a mission to bring hope and assistance to people with disabilities. Now, they hope to connect that mission with Taylor Swift.

“Other states are celebrating Taylor Swift’s arrival, so we decided what better way than to name a whole service dog litter after her,” Kalynn Clark, development director for 4 Paws for Ability, said.

“It’s giving a piece of independence back to these families, these kiddos, and so we feel that Taylor Swift stands for a lot of that, just self-love, independence,” Clark said. “So, being able to go puppy by puppy and name them in her honor after different songs and different lyrics, we thought it would be really special.”

The Taylor Swift litter still has a long way to go but is ready to be “Fearless” once they begin their lives of service.

“They’ve already started their service dog training, believe it or not, in our bio sensor program, but here in a few weeks, they will all need volunteer trainers,” Clark added. “So, if anyone’s interested in fostering these sweet little puppies, check us out online.”

By donating $13 or more, you will directly help train these service dogs to fulfill their “Wildest Dreams” and provide a place in this world for individuals with disabilities.

Additional information about 4 Paws for Ability, including how to donate to the cause, can be found on their website.