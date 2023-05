DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is giving you a chance to meet the officers and dogs of the DPD K9 Unit.

On May 15, the department will host a free class on how the K9s are trained to work with the community. This class will also include the chance to meet the officers and see K9 training techniques.

The class will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Dayton Police Academy at 3237 Guthrie Road in Dayton.

To register, send an email to DPD_DLEE@daytonohio.gov.