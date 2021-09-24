Meet employers and get hired at the Vandalia Regional Job Fair

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia high school students and adults can find employment at the Vandalia Regional Job Fair on Thursday, September 30.

The Vandalia Butler Chamber of Commerce said it will host the job fair in the Student Activity Center of Butler Highschool at 600 South Dixie Drive.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., high school juniors and seniors can interact with potential employers. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., the free event opens to everyone looking for employment opportunities.

The VBCC said booth spaces are free to employers, however, reservation is required and limited to the first 70 companies to register.

All spectrums of business will be at the event, the VBCC said, including office, utilities, trades, law enforcement, manufacturing, technology, logistics, military and medical positions.

Some employers may offer onsite interviewing, and several industries offer hiring/sign-on bonuses along with full benefits, including secondary education support.

For more information, call the VBCC at (937) 898-5351 or email info@vandaliabutlerchamber.org.

