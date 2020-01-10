Medics sent to scene of crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton Friday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a grey sedan and a white Toyota Corolla collided just before 5:30 pm in the area of Ridge Avenue and East Siebenthaler Avenue.

We’re told one of the vehicles may have run a red light. Medics were sent to the scene and an unknown number of victims were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Their conditions are unclear at this time.

