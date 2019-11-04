Medics responding to crash on SR-49 in Greenville Twp.

1  of  2
GREENVILLE TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash in the area of SR-49 and US-127 in Darke County.

The Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS the accident, involving two cars, happened around 5:30 pm.

At least one person was reportedly trapped.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the crash or if anyone has been seriously injured, though medics have been called to the scene.

